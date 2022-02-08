Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles for Switch arrives globally on June 10

HQ

Several months after its initial launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles back in October 2021, the answer to the question "when exactly will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles get released on Nintendo Switch" has finally been revealed.

Through a press release, publisher Sega confirmed that the official game of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime will land on Nintendo Switch in North America & EMEA territories including Australia & New Zealand on June 10, 2022 (As for Japan and Asia, the release date of the Switch version is one day earlier, on June 9).

As pointed out, Switch users can " look forward to all the amazing features found on other platforms, including all the post-launch content added to the game like the 6 new playable characters - Rui, Akaza, Susamaru, Yahaba, Enmu, and Yushiro & Tamayo", plus there will be "new online missions that reward Kimetsu Points to unlock additional rewards; and all the balance changes made to the game's combat".

If you're a collector, a physical Launch Edition is also now available to pre-order. This version features:

●Full Game

●1 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Key (Tanjiro Kamado) ,which is only included in the limited-time Launch version of the physical release

For more details please check the official website.