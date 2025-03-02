Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will arrive in the West on 5 August

HQ

Fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be in for a whirlwind 2025. Although yet to be confirmed, there are rumours that the first of the three films that will tell the story of the final arc of the series (The Infinity Castle) will be released on September 12, 2025. And perhaps to whet the appetite of Western audiences, Sega has decided to release Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 a little before this (supposed) release date: 5 August 2025.

That's when Western gamers in North America and Europe will be able to continue their action-packed journey through the battles against the demons of Muzan Kibutsuji as they control Tanjiro Kamado, his sister and fellow demon Nezuko, and their fellow Demon Slayer corps members Zenitsu, Inosuke, Tengen Uzui, Rengoku and all the others. While we don't know how far the game's plot reaches from the series, we can at least confirm that the entire second season of the Entertainment District will be included. And Sega has given us a gameplay trailer which you can watch below.

HQ

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be available in both physical and digital editions (and with different perks and pre-order DLC, depending on the edition) on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch.