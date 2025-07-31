HQ

The release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle on September 12 is a must-see for all anime fans in the West. The film will be the first in a trilogy that will bring to a close the story of the Demon Slayer Corps led by Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko as they face the demon Muzan, the original spawn and father of all other demons. It will be a date that fans of the manga have also been looking forward to for almost a decade. A memorable event.

Timing is often everything, and I can only applaud the wisdom of Sega releasing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 a month before going to the cinema. The title is a direct and technical sequel to 2021's The Chronicles of Hinokami, where we were introduced to its story (slightly different from the anime, to serve more of a combat variety) where a young charcoal burner named Tanjiro Kamado is thrust into a life of training and hardship to become a demon-slayer, and restore humanity to his sister Nezuko, the sole survivor of his murdered family, who has also been turned into a demon. Together with his friends and allies in the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro protects the people of Japan from the threat that lurks in the night.

That first title established all the gameplay structure found here, real-time action with closed arena combat and linear mission development, while enjoying the voices of the original character voice actors in both Japanese and English. Now, however, the range of characters has been expanded, along with better abilities and new zones and power levels, so the battle between Demon Slayers' corps and demons grows in intensity.

Breaking down the Hinokami Chronicles 2, the Story Mode starts right off with a tutorial of combat and environmental exploration that serves to get to grips with the controls, but also to raise eyebrows. Four years since the previous release, but neither Aniplex, nor CyberConnect2 has dared to open up their scenarios, if only a little to encourage more immersion in the world of Kimetsu No Yaiba. Every chapter is one long, impossible-to-miss straight line that takes you from one fight to the next, passing through a series of dialogues and collectibles in between, and the occasional side quest that gives small passive character upgrades. The added exploration abilities are entirely irrelevant, except for marking with a coloured line where exactly you should go or who you should talk to. Again, a larger scenario would have given more of a sense of packaging to this minor addition, which, on the other hand, does not disturb the natural progression of the game.

The "original" story follows the same path through the Entertainment District Arc, the Blacksmith Village Arc, and the Hashira Training Arc. The good thing is that the set of playable characters here expands to not only Tanjiro and his inseparable friends Zenitsu and Inosuke, but also the mighty Hashira, the strongest warrior of the Demon Slayers. These are missions that, again, don't take place in the anime obviously, but serve to give a layer of depth to these mysterious characters, at least until the Infinity Castle Arc arrives. This is in the regular Campaign mode, but if for whatever reason you missed that first title and want to see what it had to offer by going through some of its more epic moments there's a mode called The Path of the Demon Slayer that allows you to go through the initial Arcs all the way to the Infinity Train.

Where this new instalment has expanded significantly is in Versus Mode, to the point where the game transforms from an action adventure to a fighting title after completing the story. This time around you're allowed to play both the Pillars and the demons of the Upper Moons, and each has their own set of combos and custom attacks. VS Mode is really the core of The Hinokami Chronicles 2, and it's also what the goal after the story mode rests on, which is to unlock all 40 playable characters (although there is a "catch", as some are just variants of others depending on the anime moment they represent). Versus Mode can be played alone or in local and online multiplayer, and is interesting for Demon Slayer fans, but perhaps not so much for dedicated fighting game fans. Often the moves, and especially the impact of combos, lack the precision needed to be considered a technical game, although the array of skills, support fighters, dodges and ultimate attacks can give you a few hours to master and enjoy them in company.

Important: Just because it's not a precise, technical fighting title doesn't mean that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 isn't a well-built game. Not a strange jerk, not a frame drop in either the Story Mode or the Battle Mode challenges that I've been able to test. Playing on PS5, I didn't notice any jerks or bugs, and all combat is enjoyable at a solid 60fps, including ultimate attacks.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2, despite certain limitations, comes to accompany once again the fans of one of the most quality and popular anime of the last decade, which also takes advantage of the synergy with its last arc to call to try it to a larger base of players. If you're a fan of Demon Slayer, you shouldn't miss it.