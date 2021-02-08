Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hinokami Keppuutan confirmed for next gen consoles as well

Demon Slayer is one of the most trendy franchises right now. Not just in Japan, but all over the world, as people are deeply touched by its story and the bonds among the characters. After the movie was a huge success, it wasn't strange to hear that some game adaptions are in the making.

One of them is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hinokami Keppuutan, based on the story in the original TV anime. In order to seek revenge for his slaughtered family, and to return his little sister Nezuko back to normal human form after she was transformed into a Demon, Tanjiro Kamado as a Demon Slayer now is on his journey to destroy the Demons.

The game was originally announced for PC, PS4 and Xbox One last year, however, developer CyberConnect2 has just revealed (via Gematsu) that this battle action game will also land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in 2021.

It's worth noting that the game has only been announced for Japan, but judging by the multi-platform releases and its popularity, it is very possible the game will launch in other regions.