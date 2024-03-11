Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba begins Season 4 in May

The grief over the loss of Akira Toriyama, whose passing was made public last Friday, is still fresh inside us. However, and more evident now, when thousands of artists and millions of fans have shown their respect and affection and acknowledged the mangaka's inspiration and importance in the whole culture, you can see that in every shōnen his spirit is present, in one way or another.

One of the anime series that owes a great deal to Toriyama and that is most important to the global audience is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and now it has been announced when we will see the next round of episodes on Crunchyroll. Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4: Hashira Training will begin airing on May 12. As the name suggests, this arc of the anime covers Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke 's training period with the demon-slaying Hashira as they prepare for the final battle against Muzan and the Upper Moons to prevent them from taking over Nezuko in order to complete their full transformation and survive the sunlight.

While this arc in the manga is somewhat sparse, it will possibly be lengthened a bit in the anime adaptation, and may be combined with some Zenitsu-centric character story, though this is not confirmed at this time.

The premiere will be released globally on the Crunchyroll platform, and you can already see a small preview in the official X post.

