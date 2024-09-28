Demolition Man releases on 4K Blu-ray in December

How about some bombastic '90s nonsense? Yes, because honestly, that's exactly what Demolition Man is. Fantastic, wonderful '90s nonsense, and soon you'll be able to enjoy the film in the best possible quality.

British Arrow Video is preparing to release a brand new 4K version of the film, restored from the original negatives and packed with extras for those who appreciate that sort of thing. This includes two brand new commentary tracks with Joel Silver and Daniel Waters.

"In 2032, arch-criminal Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) awakens from a 35-year deep freeze in CryoPrison to find a world where crime is almost non-existent - a serene utopia ripe for the taking. With the police no longer equipped to deal with his '90s-style brutality, they revive Demolition Man Sgt. John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone), the no-holds-barred police officer unjustly sentenced to CryoPrison who originally took Phoenix down. Old-school cop against old-school criminal, settling their scores on the streets of San Angeles? The future won't know what's hit it."

Demolition Man hits store shelves on December 10th with a recommended price of 45 euros.

Will you be getting this deluxe edition of Demolition Man?