Demokraatit party wins Greenland election, paving the way for gradual independence

Greenland's political landscape shifted on Tuesday as the Demokraatit party, led by Jens-Frederik Nielsen, claimed a decisive victory in the parliamentary elections, championing a gradual path toward independence from Denmark (via Reuters).

The party secured nearly 30% of the vote, outpacing the Naleraq party, which advocates for a quicker secession and a more immediate break from Denmark's influence, aiming for full sovereignty without delay despite the potential economic risks.

The election was dominated by United States President Donald Trump's pledge to take control of the island, a move that has sparked concern among Greenlanders about losing their autonomy.

Despite Trump's interest, most voters expressed caution, preferring a measured approach that balances sovereignty with economic stability. For now, it remains to be seen how this new political chapter will unfold.