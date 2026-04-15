Democrats propose commission to assess Trump's fitness for office

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Jamie Raskin and other House Democrats have introduced a proposal to create an independent commission to assess whether Donald Trump is fit to remain in office, potentially triggering removal under the 25th Amendment.

The initiative would involve cooperation with Vice President JD Vance and senior officials, and would examine the president's capacity to discharge his constitutional duties.

The proposal comes after a series of controversial statements by Trump, including threats regarding Iran and a social media post depicting himself as Jesus.

The 25th Amendment allows for the transfer of presidential power if the president is deemed unable to fulfill their duties, typically requiring agreement between the vice president and a majority of the cabinet.