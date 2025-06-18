Democrats of Hispanic and Latin Descent question Trump's ability to provide hospitality, accessibility, and security during World Cup

HQ

Although the Club World Cup has started without major incidents (without much interest, too) in the US, there are still concerns about what will happen next year when the much more popular World Cup begins, taking place in the US, as well as Mexico and Canada, given the strict anti-immigrant policies by Donald Trump and raids in cities like Los Angeles, which have caused a huge series of protests in the whole country, responded with brute force by the National Guard and the Marines.

This week, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, formed by Democrats of Hispanic and Latino descent, has sent a letter to Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, secretary of homeland security, warning that the government's policies regarding immigration and security "represents a serious threat to success, public safety, and international perception", signed by congressmen and women such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maxwell Frost, Greg Casar, and Alex Padilla, the senator who was forcibly removed from a press conference by Noem.

"With the United States poised to host the world's largest sporting event, expected to attract more than six million international visitors, the CHC demands clarity and accountability from the Administration on how it intends to fulfill the United States' responsibilities as a global host", they added (via EFE).

They support having the 2026 World Cup in the US and praise the economic and cultural opportunities it offers, but consider that the administration "is not prepared to provide the hospitality, accessibility, and security that millions of international fans and participants deserve.". The US bans the entry of citizens from 12 countries and partially limits those of others countries like Cuba and Venezuela.