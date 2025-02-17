Democratic Republic of the Congo: M23 rebels seize Bukavu

HQ

M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, have successfully taken control of Bukavu, the second-largest city in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the Democratic Republic of the Congo communications ministry announced in a statement posted on X.

This marks a troubling escalation in the militia's territorial gains, as Bukavu follows the fall of Goma, the capital of North Kivu, last month. With little resistance met in their march, M23 forces swiftly moved south to occupy the city, drawing accusations of governmental abandonment from local residents.

According to the DRC communications ministry, efforts are being made to restore order, but the capture of Bukavu only intensifies concerns about the regional impact of the conflict. The United Nations has already reported significant humanitarian damage from the ongoing violence, with thousands of lives lost and hundreds of thousands displaced. For now, it remains to be seen how the Congolese government will respond to this growing crisis.