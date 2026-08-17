Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak is now the deadliest in its history

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It has become official, the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has become the deadliest in its history, as the death toll has now hit a total of 2,325 people, which eclipses the death toll of the former outbreak that affected the African country in 2018-2020.

As per BBC News, the outbreak is also regarded as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history, with a death being averaged every 30 minutes, according to the United Nations' humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher.

This news comes after it was previously confirmed the DRC outbreak had the largest number of first month cases out of any outbreak in the region. While vaccines are actively being developed, including by the United Kingdom, there is not yet an approved option for the Bundibugyo strain causing the epidemic, meaning confirmed cases and deaths will continue to rise.

It's also noted the total number of confirmed cases has hit 4,945, including with a further 101 cases identified in the last 24 hours, and for those concerned this outbreak will lead to another Covid-level pandemic, the disease hasn't yet managed to make much of an impact outside of the DRC, as even in the neighbouring Uganda, only 20 cases had been reported as of August 12.