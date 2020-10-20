English
news
Among Us

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ready to stream Among Us

The US Politician has already garnered over 160k Twitch followers, who are eagerly waiting for her to start streaming.

Among Us being the game of the moment is now established, but apparently, it doesn't only leverage the players, but also the US politicians. Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has in fact asked in the past few hours if anyone on Twitter was interested "to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote."

Unsurprisingly, Ocasio-Cortez's request immediately drew many responses, and she was even offered to partner with prominent streamers such as Pokimane and HasanAbi.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thus set up her Twitch account, which has already gathered more than 160k followers. Ocasio-Cortez hasn't started streaming yet, but at this point, it doesn't seem like there will be much more to wait.

Video games have now become an interesting way to approach younger audiences. Just in the past few hours, Democratic candidate for the presidency of the United States, Joe Biden, has started his island on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

