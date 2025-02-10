Demo of fantasy brawler Heroes of Mount Dragon is now available

If you're someone who enjoys a good couch co-op, you won't want to miss this week's Steam Couch Co-Op Festival. Valve's platform has put on offer a whole host of games already released that revolve around enjoying the experience of playing together, and has also released a host of demos of upcoming games that are coming soon.

There are a lot of them, we know, but perhaps if you're someone who enjoys a good brawler and also likes fantasy you should check out Heroes of Mount Dragon. It's a side-scrolling brawler from indie studio RuniQ, in which players can choose between heroes who are nothing more than anthropomorphic dragons, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.

The game can be played in co-op mode or in battle with friends, both locally and online. Its aesthetics are sure to remind you of those Saturday morning cartoons from your childhood, as well as its light-hearted tone. Ingredients for a good afternoon of gaming with friends at home.

Heroes of Mount Dragon is ready for testing, but you'll be able to purchase the full game in June on PC via Steam, and later in September for Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the trailer below.