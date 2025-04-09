Demeo developer unveils grimdark roguelite dice-builder GrimKeep

The folks over at Resolution Games, known for the Demeo series, has unveiled a new project. Unlike the other series, which typically focuses on high-fantasy, this game will instead take fans into a grimdark world that is shaped by Lovecraftian horrors and fairy tale characters from the Brothers Grimm stories. Known as GrimKeep, the game intends to launch later this year on PC and PlayStation 5, and we have some new information about it.

GrimKeep is set to be a roguelite dice-builder set in a world overwhelmed by desolation and despair. It will offer dice combinations and unique items to master, and speaking about the idea, art director Henrik Pettersson explained:

"GrimKeep is not a place for optimism. This world is harsh and unforgiving. While the game at its core is a turn-based game about logic and chance, I really wanted it to be set in a 'proper' fantasy world that has a backstory, an underlying logic, and a consistency. Yes, you're rolling dice and collecting items, but the visuals are hand-drawn and would also work in a visual novel or roleplaying game."

Resolution CEO Tommy Palm then built on this by adding: "When Henrik and David [Filipe, creative lead] put the first prototype of GrimKeep in my hands, I simply couldn't put it down. Good games should be shared with the world - whether they're pioneering new ways to play like our recently released Spatial Ops, or they're putting exciting new twists on familiar formulas such as roguelike deck builders."

No firm release date is mentioned as of yet, nor is there any news about the pricing it will look to exist at, but we are told that the game has been "designed with console, PC, and handheld devices in mind," meaning it may eventually come to further platforms too.