Dembélé and Bonmatí win FIFA The Best awards, but there's controversy with the team of the year

HQ

FIFA has announced the winners for The Best, the awards that, this year, coincided with Ballon d'Or: Ousmane Dembélé for Paris Saint-Germain has won the men's award, and Aitana Bonmatí from FC Barcelona has won (for the third year in a row) the women's award.

These awards take into consideration games between August 2024 and August 2025, and are voted by coaches, club's captains, journalists and fans. Luis Enrique wins best coach of the year and Gianluigi Donnarrumma's formerly at PSG and now at Manchester City, won the goalkeeper of the year award.

FIFA men's team of the year

FIFA has also announced the team of the year... and there's contrversy, specially for the men's team, which is made of:



Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)



Achraf Hakimi (PSG)



Willian Pacho (PSG)



Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)



Nuno Mendes (PSG)



Cole Palmer (Chelsea)



Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)



Vitinha (PSG)



Pedri (Barcelona)



Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)



Ousmane Dembele (PSG)



Fans are complaining about snubs, specially Raphinha for FC Barcelona, Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid, Mohamed Salah for Liverpool. Do you agree with FIFA's picks?