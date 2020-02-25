Cookies

Minecraft Dungeons

Delve into the blocky environments of Minecraft Dungeons

The latest dev diary for Dungeons talks all about the environments and how they can best be used.

Minecraft Dungeons is an upcoming dungeon crawler from the makers of Minecraft, with various similarities to the main game, including enemies, weaponry and even the environments.

In the lead up to release the Minecraft Dungeons team is creating a series of dev diaries where the makers of the game discuss different features that will be seen within Dungeons and how they will play a part in the game.

The latest episode is all about the environments that will be seen within the game; they talk about how each environment will affect the way you play and whilst the use of procedurally-generated maps is used, it won't feel as random as it does in some games. This is down to how they have designed the gameplay, having to take into account the pacing and ensuring that you are still getting a sense of this randomness whilst also maintaining some crafted content.

For more details, be sure to check out the full video below.

