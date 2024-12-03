Delve into a cartel's computer in Ancient Machine's Vice Undercover

If you enjoyed the puzzle solving challenges and the retro computer simulation aesthetic of The Operator earlier this year, then perhaps Ancient Machine's Vice Undercover is worth keeping an eye out for too.

This point-and-click game is described as a narco-thriller that revolves around Vida, an undercover agent investigating a drug cartel. The catch is that this game is based in an alternative 1980s Miami, a world where the creation of the world wide web allowed criminal organisations to quickly become global entities by abusing the dark web and remaining undetectable at the same time. To commence the investigation, you are tasked with hopping onto the cartel computer for an hour a day, utilising its unique Amigo OS system to delve deeper into the business and figure out a way to tear it down from the inside.

The Amigo OS is also a completely separate and unique OS that has been built specifically for Vice Undercover. It's made to resemble Windows 3.1 and has over 15 fully functioning apps that include police databases, cartel apps, and even a music player made to feel like Winamp. You can use Amigo OS to also access confidential information, watch security cameras, order hits, and then ultimately also have to make brutal decisions that will make you question your morals as an undercover agent.

Ancient Machine promises that Vice Undercover will offer 22 chapters worth of content that make up around 20 hours of gameplay, and that "every character and organisation you come across have their own and independent backstory to discover."

While you can see a trailer of Vice Undercover in action below, it's also worth staying tuned to the PC Gaming Show on Thursday, as the game is expected to be in attendance and making an announcement.