Deltarune's fifth chapter will launch in 2026

This past summer was a big one for Deltarune fans as the third and fourth chapters of the game made their arrival on PC and consoles (including Nintendo Switch 2). Considering we had to wait years between the second chapter and the simultaneously releasing third and fourth chapters, you might be curious just how long the wait will be before the fifth chapter of the game makes its arrival?

If you have been pondering this, the good news is that the wait won't nearly be as long. This has been confirmed by indie developer Toby Fox on X, where the British designer took to the platform to wish fans a happy 2026 before mentioning that Chapter 5 of Deltarune would be launching sometime this year.

We don't have a firm date to go on as of yet, as Fox has simply stated: "Happy 2026 everybody! DELTARUNE Chapter 5 is on track to release later this year!"

He did accompany this with a few snippets of the translation for the chapter, which is already underway, clearly showing that a launch this calendar year truly is not out of the question.

Are you excited for more Deltarune?