Deltarune lives: Toby Fox updates on the development status of Chapters 3 and 4

In early 2025, the legendary dev Toby Fox (Undertale, Deltarune) announced that the development of Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 would culminate this year and be released on PC and consoles, after several years of silence. The developer now seems to be more active in communicating with his legion of fans and has returned to Bluesky to update the status of his work.

At the moment, Deltarune 4 Chapter 3 and 4 are still in the process of testing on consoles. There are still many bugs to fix in these versions, and he even acknowledges that work has not yet started on PS5. However, the schedule seems to be holding for this year, and also that Chapter 5 development is now moving "more steadily" forward thanks to recent hires.

Deltarune launched in October 2018 for PC, Mac, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Fox hasn't confirmed anything about other versions besides PS5, can we expect Deltarune on Nintendo Switch 2 as a native version and not backwards compatible with Switch 1?