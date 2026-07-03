Deltarune Chapter Five

HQ

Eagerly waiting during the Nintendo Direct on the 9th of June, messages flooded the live chat. "Deltarune! Announce Deltarune!" "Where is Deltarune!". It seems as if the crowd were there for one thing and one thing only. A small dog pops out of the ground with a flower atop its head and that is when they knew, Deltarune was coming 'Tomorrow'. Affectionately named 'Deltajune', Toby Fox's latest instalment in the episodic series Deltarune released its fifth chapter on June 24th. Anchored around Asgore and his flower shop, 'Chapter Five 'is Blooming' with Undertale references, quirky characters, and of course, an incredible soundtrack.

Following on from the events of Deltarune Chapter Four, Chapter Five begins with Suzie and Kris exploring the town's festival, complete with a Ferris Wheel and Ice Cream Stand ran by the famous Sans and a Portrait Booth ran by Temie (Fox's real life long-term collaborator, depicted as a cartoonish dog.) Finishing the day at the fair, the two notice that Asgore's shop has begun extruding large clouds of smoke, indicating another Dark Fountain has been created and that he may be in peril. Suzie and Kris enter the Dark World through the Janitor's closet in their high school and meet with the sweet Prince Ralsei in order to close the Fountain and save Asgore.

Chapter Five is a quirky and fun experience that is easily playable in one or two sittings. The main antagonist of the episode, Flowery, is an anime style flower-man hybrid that is fully voice acted by Fox, which is a new addition to the series as traditionally, character's are given 8-Bit voices and occasionally some voice lines. This was a great choice and it really brought Flowery to life as an over the top and colourful antagonist. Every interaction with him was enjoyable and, even when given the option to turn off voice overs, I did not. His introduction to the chapter caught me off guard entirely as an anime cutscene intercuts the 2D gameplay with Flowery's signature line 'Sorry to keep you waiting!' announcing his entrance.

This is an ad:

One of the most outstanding features of this chapter and, of all of Fox's work, is the soundtrack. From start to finish, every song that is featured is a hit. 'Running Sky', one of the final tracks in the game pays homage to classic Mega Man soundtracks and is a triumph. Fox has always been an incredible composer and Deltarune has provided him with a platform to showcase his talent in a creative and innovative way. Atmosphere and storytelling are at their best in this chapter also and without too many spoilers, we see a continuation of the 'weird route' or 'snowgrave route' that was seen in Chapter Two and Fox truly delves into the Twin Peaks-inspired story with the disappearance of Noelle's sister Dess and the mystery of what is beyond the lake at the outskirts of the town.

Another aspect which worked really well was the use of platforming throughout. With every chapter, Deltarune expands on it's gameplay by adding new enemy variants, puzzles, and now, 3D platforming elements. This has always been a treat and meant that every Chapter has a new 'spin' on the physical gameplay, which never tires or exhausts itself. As expected with Fox's games, the encounters with enemies can be difficult, however, they are fair. Apart from one attack from the secret boss that player's are calling for a rework to, not one attack or fight in the chapter felt unfair or impossible. In fact, the final boss was really enjoyable despite the increased difficulty spike and it felt genuinely rewarding being able to beat him!

This is an ad:

With the release of each chapter, it's clear that Fox is growing more confident in his work and it is great to see how much his fans interact with and appreciate his work. We are still unsure of the release date for the sixth chapter in the series as at the end credits of the game, there was no indication of a year or month just a 'To Be Continued' screen. In his Newsletters via Fangamer however, Fox has explained that development on Chapter Six is going really well and that it would not be unrealistic if work on Chapter Seven begins at the end of this year. It is no surprise that Deltarune is becoming, very quickly, one the most successful and best selling indie games of all-time and that is a well deserved accomplishment for Fox.