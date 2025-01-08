Delta is set to improve its in-flight entertainment with 4K HDR QLED displays

HQ

One of the best parts about flying to a distant location is when you settle into your seat and begin to explore the broad array of in-flight entertainment on offer. However, the one area that this has always lacked is that the displays and screens are generally poor. For Delta, this will soon change, as the company has revealed plans to upgrade its displays to 4K HDR QLED alternatives.

As confirmed during the Delta CES showcase recently, the new displays are expected to begin appearing in select aircraft from 2026, and as for what they will feature, Delta explains the following:

"An intelligent 4K HDR QLED display, offering a high-contrast, vibrant theatre-like viewing experience that looks as great onboard as it does at home."

The in-flight improvements will also feature Bluetooth capabilities so passengers can connect wireless devices, there will be a 96 TB storage system to save and offer way more content, and a recommendation engine will look to help find the right movies and shows for you. Adding to this is a Do Not Disturb mode that aims to "give travelers more control over their journey".

Delta is also teaming up with YouTube so that passengers can watch the service while travelling between destinations.

Needless to say, it looks like flying is about to get a whole lot more comfortable.

