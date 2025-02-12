Delta Force's delayed campaign finally arrives next week

HQ

Delta Force's online multiplayer released late last year, and while there had been promises of a campaign in the trailers and material leading up to its release, it was notably absent, with promise of a release in January.

Now, a little later than planned, it's ready to be shipped out. Delta Force: Black Hawk Down takes inspiration from Ridley Scott's 2002 movie of the same (without the Delta Force bit). It'll see you take on the role of an elite operative where a straightforward mission quickly becomes a desperate fight for your life.

The Black Hawk Down campaign launches next Friday, on the 21st of February. It can be played solo or cooperatively if you want to complete it with friends, and you can check out a short teaser below: