Delta Force's Black Hawk Down campaign lands next month

Recently, developer Team Jade finally launched a revival of the Delta Force IP, and while multiplayer is available right now, many are looking forward to the addition of an ambitious single-player campaign that directly interprets Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down movie.

This campaign is itself a remake of 2003's Delta Force: Black Hawk Down, and we know that it's coming as early as next month, despite the fact that the multiplayer portion is only in beta.

Team Jade promises a "definitive retelling" designed "from the ground up" for "next-level immersion." You can see a small teaser from this campaign below.