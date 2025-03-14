Delta Force will launch on mobile next month

HQ

Developer Team Jade has just announced that the action-shooter Delta Force will be launching on mobile devices as soon as next month. Coming to Android and iOS gadgets, it will debut on the platforms with two game modes; Warfare Mode and Operations Mode, the first serving up chaotic battles across land, air, and sea, and the latter instead presenting extraction shooter action and dynamic quest grids to complete.

The exact launch date for Delta Force on mobile is April 21, and Team Jade seem to be very confident in this version of the title as they note that it will "push the boundaries of mobile gaming with next-gen graphics and impressive performance, offering a 30-50% performance advantage over leading competitors."

Considering Delta Force is available on PC and soon will be on mobile too, you might be wondering what the plan is for the console versions. An update on this has been provided too, with Team Jade noting that work is progressing and now a summer release window seems likely. The exact comment from the creator is as follows:

"The development of Delta Force on console is progressing smoothly, with performance optimization and UI/UX/HUD now entering the polishing stage. Team Jade is anticipating the launch of a limited-time beta for console this summer, with more details to be announced soon!"

With the mobile launch coming up soon, check out the launch teaser trailer below.