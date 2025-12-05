Delta Force to host a 20v20 championship next week

HQ

Developer Team Jade has revealed that as soon as next week we can look ahead to a big competitive tournament hosted on Delta Force. Regarded as the Delta Force 20 vs. 20 Warfare Championship, this is an ambitious event that will commence on December 11.

The premise for the event is simple. Eight teams are in-attendance, made up of squads from all over the globe, and are put into matches where they will battle and compete for victory, all to secure a slate of a $200,000 prize pool.

In total, the eight attending teams include Teng Long, ToxidoNxG, Hostile Response, DNI, RRQ x 7Sins, No Mercy, RLF Rapid Lofi, and Project One. Each of these teams will compete in a tournament that spans four days, where the first three days will span playoffs action before a finals day is offered on the fourth and final day. This last day, set for December 14, will feature a finals match, then a halftime show, all before a big conclusive grand finale where the majority of the prize pool is on offer.

Set to be held live in Hanoi, Vietnam, you can tune into the live action when it kicks off at 5:00 GMT/6:00 CET on December 11 here.