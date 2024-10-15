Delta Force Steam Next Fest demo reaches more than 35,000 players

HQ

Delta Force (formerly known as Delta Force: Hawk Ops) is one of the most-wishlisted games on Steam right now. So, as you'd expect, when a demo released as part of Steam Next Fest, you can imagine a lot of people were chomping at the bit to try out the FPS.

With all the guns unlocked for the demo, and plenty of mechanics to try out, people have been flocking to Delta Force. At the time of writing, the game has a peak concurrent player number of 35,753 (via SteamDB). As the demo is available until the 21st of October, there's a chance this number could rise even higher.

Delta Force is attempting to redefine the shooter genre as it did so long ago. With three distinct game modes including large-scale PvP akin to Battlefield, an extraction shooter mode, and a campaign to play through, you can see why so many are wishlisting the game.