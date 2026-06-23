Delta Force Rise Series: The 16 partnered teams for 2026 have been revealed

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In a few weeks, the "highest level" of extraction esports will be kickstarted, as the Delta Force Rise Series will commence from July 10. With this coming up and plenty of competition on the horizon, now the confirmed 16 partner teams for the 2026 season has been shared, with these organisations harkening from all over the globe.

While you can see the full list of selected organisations below, we're informed that the full rosters for the Americas and EMEA squads will be shared in early July.



Alliance



Aurora



Evil Geniuses



FaZe Clan



FLC



Fnatic



Fluxo W7M



Gen.G Esports



Gotaga



Leviatan



Team Nadeshot



NTMR



Spacestation Gaming



SPF



Team Liquid



WLGaming Esports



To cap off, we're given a teaser of the ambition behind this esport, with it planning to build "the future of Extraction Esports with the best."