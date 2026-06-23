esports
Delta Force
Delta Force Rise Series: The 16 partnered teams for 2026 have been revealed
The season will kick off as soon as July 10.
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In a few weeks, the "highest level" of extraction esports will be kickstarted, as the Delta Force Rise Series will commence from July 10. With this coming up and plenty of competition on the horizon, now the confirmed 16 partner teams for the 2026 season has been shared, with these organisations harkening from all over the globe.
While you can see the full list of selected organisations below, we're informed that the full rosters for the Americas and EMEA squads will be shared in early July.
- Alliance
- Aurora
- Evil Geniuses
- FaZe Clan
- FLC
- Fnatic
- Fluxo W7M
- Gen.G Esports
- Gotaga
- Leviatan
- Team Nadeshot
- NTMR
- Spacestation Gaming
- SPF
- Team Liquid
- WLGaming Esports
To cap off, we're given a teaser of the ambition behind this esport, with it planning to build "the future of Extraction Esports with the best."