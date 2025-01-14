Delta Force lays out four season-plan for 2025

HQ

You may be familiar with Delta Force as the multiplayer shooter title made its grand debut on PC in December in the form of an open beta that never ended. Developer Team Jade will seemingly be continuing to expand and grow the game for the foreseeable future despite this being the case, as recently the 2025 roadmap for the game was laid out.

The roadmap promises that Delta Force's 2025 will include four seasons worth of content that spans new maps, weapons, attachments, gadgets, operators, gameplay features, modes, quality-of-life improvements, season passes, fresh cosmetics, and themed seasonal events too.

The exact release date of each season has yet to be affirmed, but the roadmap does provide a very good idea as to what each season will individually offer. You can see this in full below.

Otherwise, the other main thing to note is that while there is no word on when Delta Force will come to PlayStation and Xbox, we do know that it will eventually also be accompanied by a mobile version too. This iteration of the game plans to arrive some time in the summer of 2025.