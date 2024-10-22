Delta Force launches into open beta on the 5th of December

HQ

Delta Force (formerly Delta Force: Hawk Ops), is leaving its early access period. The game isn't yet ready for its full 1.0 launch, but it is taking a big next step, as the Tencent shooter is going global with its open beta.

This open beta will see full live service content and won't have anymore progress resets. Paid content will be added in the form of battle passes, weapon and vehicle cosmetics, and more, but nothing will be pay-to-win.

A console launch is planned, but it'll arrive early next year rather than on the 5th of December. New maps, modes, characters, and more will arrive in the game, according to Tencent, and there's also the single-player campaign to look forward to as well.