Delta Force: Hawk Ops Preview: New weapons for new wars

HQ

Shooters were the first genre I got hooked on as a kid. I spent those summers with every Call of Duty release on PS3, and later, countless hours and hours (and more hours) in CS:GO. It's a genre that has always thrilled me, with its perfect blend of fast-paced action and strategy. However, recently, I've found myself feeling a bit indifferent toward the genre.

The recent Call of Duty titles haven't managed to capture the magic of the past, struggling with matchmaking issues and a lack of innovation. Counter-Strike 2, despite its promising potential, has been another letdown since its rocky launch. In this context, Delta Force: Hawk Ops shines like a light at the end of the tunnel. This game has managed to recapture the spark and nostalgia I felt playing shooters in their glory days. It gives me hope that there's still room for new and exciting experiences in the genre. So today, we're sharing our first impressions of this new first-person shooter, Delta Force: Hawk Ops, the latest installment in the expansive military franchise.

HQ

The first thing that impressed me when playing Delta Force: Hawk Ops was the graphics. You don't need a NASA-level computer to run it—the game looks fantastic and ran smoothly and without any issues. The level of detail is incredible, from the textures on the weapons to the environment, and the animations are fluid and realistic, which I really appreciate in a military shooter.

This is an ad:

Another standout aspect is the developers' choice to maintain a clean and efficient approach to graphic design. Instead of flooding the game with visual effects that could overwhelm the system, they opted for a clear and sharp aesthetic. This not only enhances performance but also improves visibility in combat, making it easier to spot enemies without unnecessary visual clutter.

Realism is a cornerstone of Delta Force: Hawk Ops. Every operator, weapon, and vehicle is designed with impressive authenticity. You won't find any outlandish characters or generic weapon names due to copyright issues. This level of detail not only makes the game more immersive but also helps players become familiar with the equipment, especially for those of us used to real weapon names.

The animations for reloading, inspecting, and handling weapons are meticulously detailed. You can see the bullets in the magazine and chamber, and the characters' movements accurately reflect the weight and speed of the weapons. This attention to detail greatly enhances the sense of realism.

This is an ad:

Delta Force: Hawk Ops offers two main game modes: Hazard Operations (an extraction mode) and Havoc Warfare (a large-scale warfare mode).

The extraction mode was a pleasant surprise. Generally, I'm not a fan of tactical shooters and extraction modes because they tend to be slower and more meticulous. In fact, I hadn't played any before, not even Tarkov (yes, I know!). However, this mode managed to capture my interest because it forces you to carefully plan your loadout before infiltrating a map filled with both AI-controlled enemies and real players.

The health and damage system is incredibly realistic, allowing for specific damage to different body parts. This adds an extra layer of strategy, as a wound to the leg can slow you down, while a shot to the arm can affect your accuracy. I've really enjoyed the tension and challenge of this mode, and it's left me eager to try other titles like Escape from Tarkov.

The large-scale warfare mode is essentially a blend of Call of Duty and Battlefield but with a greater sense of realism and polish. The maps are vast, comparable to those in both games, and there are no issues with rendering distances. The gameplay is fluid, and each weapon feels well-designed, with projectile physics adding an extra touch of authenticity.

The capture zones are cleverly designed, often resembling smaller maps from Call of Duty, which keeps the action constant and exciting. The vehicle mechanics are well-balanced, with a limited number available on the map to prevent them from being overused.

The core gameplay dynamics and combat system are exceptionally well-designed too. Weapons handle smoothly, with recoil and reloading mechanics that feel natural and well-crafted. In fact, I've experienced more recoil than in other shooters, which I appreciate because it adds realism and difficulty to the game. All the weapons in the game use projectiles, meaning they don't hit instantly upon firing. This adds an extra layer of skill, as you need to account for projectile speed in long-distance engagements.

Weapon customisation is extensive, with a wide range of accessories and alternate firing modes. Each weapon can be adjusted to suit different play styles and situations, which is a feature I really appreciate. The manual leaning system adds another layer of tactics, allowing you to peek around corners and take cover more effectively.

One area where Delta Force: Hawk Ops truly excels is in inventory and gadget management. Each character has at least four gadgets, which can be overwhelming at first. However, once you get used to it, it adds significant tactical depth. The user interface for managing inventory, especially in extraction mode, is detailed and requires you to carefully organise each item in your backpack. It might be complicated at first, but once you adapt, it becomes quite intuitive.

Another thing I like is that each player can assume a different role. For example, you can be a medic who revives teammates, a sniper, or a soldier with a grenade launcher. These roles aren't overpowering, but they add variety and strategic options to the game.

A crucial aspect that the developers have made clear is their commitment to avoiding a "pay-to-win" model. This is great because it ensures that skill and effort are rewarded (and not just your wallet). The only thing you'll need to pay for is the campaign mode, but we'll cover that in another article since it wasn't available in the alpha, and we haven't had a chance to try it out yet.

And that's all for today. Delta Force: Hawk Ops emerges as a strong contender in the military shooter genre. While it doesn't radically innovate, it does evoke the nostalgia of the glory days, and its execution is polished and professional. With satisfying gameplay, impressive graphics, and a focus on realism, the game offers an experience that fans of the early Call of Duty titles will find appealing. Although it's just another military shooter among many, its quality and attention to detail set it apart. I'm excited to see how this game evolves in its future phases. And I definitely recommend giving it a look.