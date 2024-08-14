Delta Force: Hawk Ops has been wishlisted a million times on Steam

HQ

Delta Force: Hawk Ops, the next instalment in the expansive map warfare franchise, has officially reached one million adds on Steam's wishlist, underlining the excitement and anticipation surrounding the return of the iconic video game series.

For those unfamiliar, Hawk Ops is a free-to-play tactical shooter currently in development for PC, consoles and mobile devices. As a modern take on the Delta Force series, the game is set to revolutionise the FPS landscape.

On the one hand, it features a multiplayer mode, including extraction and war modes, offering players a dynamic and strategic experience in intense battles. On the other hand, there is the single-player and co-op campaign, based on Ridley Scott's classic Black Hawk Down, which features an action-packed storyline designed to offer an immersive experience for both solo and team play.

The multiplayer modes of Delta Force: Hawk Ops are as follows



Havoc Warfare: A 32v32 player game mode where teams battle across two massive maps (available in the Alpha) of authentic terrain, utilizing a range of military vehicles, tanks and aircraft to take on the enemy across the large living battlefields.



Hazard Operations: Form a squad of three to take on rival teams and marauding AI-controlled mercenaries and Royal Guards. Random events across three huge maps (available in the Alpha) will keep players on their toes, while PvE-focused missions can be completed for valuable loot.



If you want to know more, check out the official PC alpha test trailer below for a sneak peek of what to expect from the game. In addition to the test trailer, Delta Force: Hawk Ops will be making its debut on the Gamescom showfloor next week, giving attendees a closer look at what's to come.