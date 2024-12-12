Delta Force game director shuts down hopes of a battle royale mode

HQ

A lot of famous shooter franchises have decided to implement a battle royale mode in recent years, but one game that won't be getting the mode is Delta Force. The game has only just launched in Early Access, but in a recent AMA, game director Shadow Guo was asked whether we'd see a Delta Force battle royale.

Over on Reddit (via Insider Gaming), Guo was quick to inform the fan asking the question that there are no such plans in the works. "Our primary focus is on Operations and Warfare," Guo said.

On the singleplayer side of things, Delta Force is still delivering a full campaign, which is expected to release early next year. In the meantime, you'll be able to get your shooting skills up in the Operations and Warfare modes.