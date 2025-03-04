Delta Force console launch delayed

HQ

While PC players struggle to complete the notoriously difficult Delta Force campaign, console players are forced to watch on helplessly as they don't even have access to the game yet. However, it is coming, just not as soon as we'd hoped.

In a recent Q&A, game director Shadow Guo said that the game won't release for consoles in the first quarter of 2025. "As we mentioned before, the console version was planned to release in Q1 2025, but unfortunately, we need more time," he said. "The console version is shaping up nicely, but we feel that the overall user experience, especially player input, including controller balance and interaction compatibility, hasn't yet met our standards. We don't want to release an unpolished game, so we want to spend more time fine-tuning the console build."

Still, a console version will be coming, it's just a matter of when. We'll be getting a separate console roadmap in the future, so we've got more of an idea when we might see the game. Until then, Delta Force remains available on PC.