Delta Force bids farewell to Alpha in grand style

After nearly a month of intense testing and valuable feedback, Delta Force is ready to say goodbye to its PC Alpha test. The development team has expressed their deep gratitude for the support received from players, both veterans of the series and new enthusiasts. This testing phase has been a remarkable journey, and to end it on a high note, a special event has been announced to bid farewell to this stage.

The Delta Force Alpha test will come to an end on September 8, but before saying goodbye, the developers are organising a memorable Farewell Festival. This event will last 10 days, from August 30 to September 8.

During this period, players will have the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards that will carry over to the Early Access version of the game. Here is the schedule for claiming these rewards:



From August 30, 8:00 (UTC+0) to September 1, 23:59 (UTC+0): "Exclusive Calling Card - Full Firepower".



From September 2, 00:00 (UTC+0) to September 3, 23:59 (UTC+0): "Exclusive Avatar: Precision Strike".



September 4, 00:00 (UTC+0) to September 4, 23:59 (UTC+0): "Exclusive Firearm Appearance: AS Val - Zero Degree".



These exclusive items are not only a way to thank players for their participation but also to celebrate the success and enthusiasm that has surrounded the Alpha test.

The Delta Force team is immensely grateful for the participation and support from all players. Although the Alpha test is concluding, this is not a final goodbye. The team has promised that the paths of the operators and the game will cross again in the near future. In the meantime, the Farewell Festival will be the perfect opportunity to enjoy and celebrate this phase in style.