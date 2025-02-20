Delta Air Lines offers $30,000 to passengers after Toronto crash

HQ

Delta Air Lines is offering $30,000 to each of the 76 passengers aboard a flight that crash-landed in Toronto, a move described as an advance payment to help with immediate financial burdens.

The plane, arriving from Minneapolis, skidded along the runway in flames before flipping upside down, leaving passengers hanging in their seats. Miraculously, all survived, with 21 individuals briefly hospitalised before being released.

In a recent email (via BBC), lawyer Vincent Genova stated that the $30,000 compensation serves as an advance intended to help plane crash victims manage immediate financial difficulties, and the airline plans to subtract this amount from any claims that are settled subsequently.

According to Mr. Genova, several passengers have already sought legal counsel, with expectations of further compensation for serious injuries. Investigators are examining possible causes, including harsh winter weather and a steep descent.