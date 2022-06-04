DeLorean's new electric vehicle is a four-seater with gullwing doors

HQ

DeLorean Motor Company has unveiled its latest new vehicle, and to some surprise it's actually a four-seater that still boasts the automobile company's iconic gullwing doors design.

Known as the Alpha5, this car has a 100+kWh battery that is capable of running for over 300 miles and up to a top speed of 155 mph. Otherwise, it's noted that the car has been "taking design cues from the past to inspire the future", and therefore has a sleek design that as DeLorean themselves put it, continues to emphasise its "rebellious DNA".

"The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean," said Troy Beetz, chief marketing officer of DeLorean Motor Company. "There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future...I think we did both with the Alpha5."

The car will be unveiled in person this August at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance between August 18-21, so expect to hear more about it then.