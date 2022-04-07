DeLorean's first electric vehicle will be revealed in August

HQ

We've been following the reveal process for the first electric vehicle to ever be created by the automobile manufacturer DeLorean for some time now. And today, what started as an initial teaser with a 2022 announcement window has now been refined further so we have an exact date when the car will be unveiled to the world.

As the press release states, the DeLorean EV will be announced officially on August 18 at the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The car will also be displayed at this same event on August 21, but the official reveal will take place three days beforehand.

At this reveal, we're also told that the name of the car will be announced, and that there will be various activations and events showing off the vehicle and celebrating the history of the brand.

You can take a brief look at the car now however, as part of another teaser that has been shared.