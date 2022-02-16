DeLorean teases new EV model

HQ

Even though the automobile manufacturer DeLorean went bankrupt back in the 80s, seeing various parts of the company, including its name and logo sold off and acquired over a decade later, the iconic car company is alive and well today.

Granted it's not the same DeLorean that we knew, but it's DeLorean nonetheless, and how is it alive you ask? Well, a recent teaser posted on Twitter has revealed that in 2022, we'll be getting the premiere of a new DeLorean car, fit with the brand's iconic gullwing doors.

As times have changed since the 80s, this car is also seemingly set to be an electric vehicle, as the accompanying hashtags of #DeloreanEVolved and #ElectricVehicle basically affirm that the car is going to be an EV.

While all we've seen is a very basic teaser, you can sign up for the premiere here today to learn more about the car whenever more details are shared later this year.