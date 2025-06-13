Deloitte now allowing employees to buy up to $1000 of Lego on company money

HQ

The professional services network Deloitte provides its US employees with up to $1000 to cover their wellbeing, and is now allowing them to use that money to purchase Lego if they wish. The firm, which provides audit and assurance consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services, has had this wellbeing scheme for a while, giving employees the chance to buy pillows, gym memberships, and more on the company's dime.

Now, Legos and puzzles have been added to the scheme, according to documents spotted by Business Insider. This isn't the first time recreational activities have been covered by the scheme, as even gaming consoles like the PlayStation and Xbox were allowed to be purchased with the money.

The $1000 is per employee, per year, so if you're a US employee of Deloitte, perhaps don't spend your whole allowance at once. Most salaried employees are eligible for this money, but it is slightly odd that Deloitte doesn't give it out to the employees in its other nations, especially considering its home base is in London.

