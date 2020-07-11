Dell reveals new XPS desktop system and more

Dell just lifted the lid on its new line of XPS desktops, which will be powered by 10th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia cards up to the GeForce RTX 2070 Super, all packed into a small case that also includes a 500w power supply and a minimalist "Night Sky" design on the outside. On the inside, however, potential users will find an internal setup intended to maximise future upgradability as well as performance and cooling airflow.

Dell also announced a new design in its line-up of S-series monitors, this one with a Platinum Silver finish. Available in 27" and 32" with built-in speakers, 99 sRGB colour coverage and AMD FreeSync, you've got a choice between the Dell 32 Curved 4K Monitor ("with dual 5W speakers tuned for an enhanced audio-video experience") and the IPS-powered Dell 27 4K Monitor and Dell 27 QHD Monitor. All three models are landing on August 20.

Finally, the PC hardware specialist also confirmed a new arctic white variant of the upcoming XPS 15. Check it out below.

You'll find more details on the XPS desktop range here, although pricing and availability are still to be confirmed.