Dell launches Worlds first 6K Monitor using the IPS Black display

More black - and in 6K

LG only very recently came to market with their IPS Black panels that boast a 1.4x better contrast ratio, 1.2 times better colour accuracy, and 41% deeper black levels.

Now, Dell is the first to bring to market a 6K monitor using this technology in their UltraSharp 32 monitor, that besides a 32" 6K monitor also has an integrated HDR 4K webcam.

It has 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and boasts 600 nits brightness. Unlike its main competitor from Apple, it includes a height adjustable stand and can rotate. It also includes 2x 14 Watt speakers.

A KVM switch and 2x USB-C with Thunderbolt is also included.

