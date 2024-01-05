Dell launches world's first 40" 5K monitor

HQ

Dell's new UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub monitor, with the shorter name U4025QW has been revealed pre CES 2024 where its also nominated for an award in the "innovation" category.

It's the world's first 40" curved 5K monitor, meaning a resolution of 5120x2160 (IPS panel), 120Hz and HDR 600 certification.

It has a focus on viewing comfort and health, having automated light- and colour temperature adjustment in combination with blue light reduction.

The monitor supports 99% DCI-P3, Thunderbolt 4, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1.

For those that need a smaller size, a 34" version in 1440p will also be available.

Prices are currently unknown.

The chassis is made from 85% reused plastic, and 100% recycled aluminum.