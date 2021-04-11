Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Dell launches first Alienware AMD-based laptops in over 14 years

There are two variants set to be available in early May.

Dell has launched the first AMD-based Alienware laptops in over 14 years. Known as the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, the devices will both be outfitted with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, alongside an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition also features user-upgradeable 3200Mhz DDR4 memory, and the laptop also comes with the option of a QHD 240Hz panel or a FHD 360Hz one. This laptop will be available in the UK on May 6, with pricing TBC.

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition on the other hand will also come with 3200Mhz of user-upgradable memory, as well as several display panel options, including 120Hz, 165Hz, or 360Hz. This laptop will be available to purchase on May 4 (price TBC), and if you're looking for this device except with an Intel processor, the Dell G15 with a 10th Gen Intel Core processor will be available starting June 22 (price also TBC).

Take a look at both laptops below.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition
Dell G15 Ryzen Edition


