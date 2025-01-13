Dell doesn't plan on creating a handheld Alienware PC

HQ

Love them or hate them, handheld gaming PC systems like the Steam Deck, MSI Claw, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and so forth are becoming increasingly popular, to the point where it's very clear that we're simply going to see more and more versions down the line. However, will that include one from Dell's gaming division Alienware?

The answer is as of right now, no. In an interview with Indian Express, Dell's very own general manager Matt McGowan talked about handheld gaming units and how Nintendo has the sector in a chokehold with the best options on the market that offer a "seamless experience" in the hardware and software departments.

McGowan then goes on to explain that the PC alternatives from major technology titans simply "do an okay job", one that doesn't "quite meet all those factors" when it comes to ticking the boxes that the Switch achieves. This then led McGowan down a path to confirm that Dell does not have plans for a handheld Alienware gaming PC as it is currently "not a step we are willing to take yet."

Considering many rumours suggest to Xbox getting into the handheld market in the near future, and others claiming that Sony has some form of a handheld device in the works too that will play games natively instead of through the cloud like the Portal, maybe a future with an Alienware handheld isn't out of the question, especially since Acer, MSI, Lenovo, Asus, and other hardware competitors offer options in the sector.