Deliver Us The Moon

Deliver Us The Moon is landing soon on PS5 and Xbox Series

These next-gen versions will add ray-tracing.

Yesterday, publisher Wired Productions hosted its first Direct-like showcase, where it revealed eight new titles and several exciting updates for its existing games. During this presentation, we learned that sci-fi thriller Deliver Us The Moon will soon be landing on both PS5 and Xbox Series.

The next-gen versions are available as free upgrades for previous owners and they include several notable enhancements. Ray-traced shadows are said to be implemented and there has been improvements made to both the audio and loading times. No exact release date has been revealed at present, however.

We reviewed Deliver Us The Moon when it first released and we described it as "a fun experience that grabs the player early on and never lets go."

You can take a look at the brand new trailer for the next-gen versions below:

Deliver Us The Moon

