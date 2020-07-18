Cookies

Deliver Us The Moon

Deliver Us The Moon gets collector's edition

Keoken Interactive's sci-fi thriller Deliver Us The Moon gets massive collector's edition for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Keoken Interactive's sci-fi space thriller got its full release late last year and has haunted players with its phenomenal use of the feeling of isolation. Now, as most are physically isolating due to a certain inconsiderate virus, Keoken and Wired Productions is set to release the game again, complete with a beautiful vinyl soundtrack to boost that thriller vibe in the homes of players.

The 'Deliver Us The Moon - Special Collector's Edition' is available via publisher Wired Productions (and if you're in the US, you'll also be able to grab a copy via Limited Run Games) for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for £79.99. Better grab one fast if you're interested though since it's limited to 2000 units (all of which ship individually numbered with a certificate of authenticity later this year). The edition features the following:


  • A Deluxe Edition copy of the game (PS4 or Xbox One)

  • The Award-Winning Original Soundtrack on 12" Double Vinyl

  • Exclusive and limited Moonman 'The Blackout' Comic Book

  • A stellar hardback Deliver Us The Moon Artbook

  • Detailed real-life Moon Map Poster

  • ASE-shaped USB containing exclusive developer bonus content and more

  • Space-tastic game Art Prints

  • Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

  • Mind-bending Lenticular Sleeve

  • Authentic WSA Patch to become part of the team

  • A bonus Deliver Us The Moon Steam key

Deliver Us The Moon

