Deliver Us The Moon

Deliver Us the Moon finally comes to Switch this summer

The game's Switch port was previously cancelled back in 2020.

Keoken Interactive's Deliver Us the Moon is finally coming out for Nintendo Switch. The predecessor to Deliver Us Mars, Deliver Us the Moon follows the sort of story you'd expect from its title.

You are tasked with saving the Earth from its impending doom, investigating the Moon for an important energy resource that could stop us from ruining our planet. The game was reviewed well by fans and critics alike, but a Switch port was cancelled back in 2020.

Now, a new trailer shows that fans will be getting a Switch version this summer. There's no firm release date yet, but for anyone looking to take on this space adventure from the comfort and portability of their Switch, the wait hopefully won't be too long.

