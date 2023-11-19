Deliver Us Mars will soon be free on the Epic Game Store

HQ

Free is good, and soon anyone who has an account with the Epic Game Store will be able to download a fairly new adventure at no extra cost. Deliver Us Mars was launched in early 2023, and between 23rd and 30th November, all Epic users will be able to get the game without having to open up their wallets. There are also two other games that are free to download until then, and these are Surving the Aftermatch and the role-playing game Earthlock, which are available to download until 23rd November.

As for Deliver Us Mars, we sampled the game in early February, and along with a rating of 7/10, Alex Hopley delivered the following review.