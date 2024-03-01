Deliver Us Mars developer latest to be hit with layoffs

HQ

This massive layoff spree that has affected the games industry not just throughout 2023 but in the first two months of 2024 too hasn't just affected major publishers and developers, it has also hit indie and smaller studios too.

The latest that meet this criteria is the talented team that gave us the Deliver Us (the Moon and Mars) games, as KeokeN Interactive has been forced to layoff around 25% of its developers. Four out of its small 19 person team have been laid off, and this comes after managing director Paul and CEO Koen Deetmen took pay cuts in an attempt to make ends meet.

"Sadly, we've had to lay off 4 of our core team of 19 this month. This was decided after Paul and I as management already took significant pay cuts, even to the extent of not taking any salary at all the past few months.

"As leaders, when you are blessed to decide, plan or do things from the company's top, you are also burdened with taking the first hit when things get tough.

"At least, that's what Paul and I have always naturally drifted towards in rough waters. We try to protect the team as long as humanly possible. That is our most important responsibility as studio directors."

With these layoffs in mind, it's unclear what the future holds for KeokeN Interactive's development pipeline.