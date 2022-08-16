Deliver Us Mars delayed until 2023

HQ

This fall looked like it could become one for the ages with tons of major releases looking really good. But during the last couple of months, game after game has been hit with a delay, like ARC Raiders, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Forspoken, Hogwarts Legacy, Metal Slug Tactics, Redfall, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Starfield, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide... just to name a few.

Now yet another game has been moved to 2023, and this time it is Keoken Interactive's and Frontier Foundry's Deliver Us Mars, which is getting released February 4 instead of the originally intended September release date. In a message on Twitter, the developers explain:

"It is important to us that this experience is the best it can be at launch. With this in mind, we've collectively made the difficult decision to move the release date to 2nd of February 2023"

Deliver Us Mars will still be shown during Gamescom next week though, and as usual, we'd rather take a great game later than a mediocre today.

